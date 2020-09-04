Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

PFE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 1,403,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,370,894. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

