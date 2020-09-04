Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 13,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

