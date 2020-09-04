Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 3,929,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,116,594. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

