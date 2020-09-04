Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $18.12 on Friday, reaching $502.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.61 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

