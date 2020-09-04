Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,217,188. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.34. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

