Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.