Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,269 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMDV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.06. 83,370 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

