Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,833 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 428,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,489. The stock has a market cap of $349.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

