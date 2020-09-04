Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,700 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

EWQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 432,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,064. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.