Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 91,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

