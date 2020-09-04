Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 113,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 510,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $405.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

