Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 541,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

