Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $335.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.57 and a 200 day moving average of $273.70.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

