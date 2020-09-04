Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 393 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.84. 3,301,405 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

