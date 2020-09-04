Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,446.19 and approximately $49.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.87 or 0.05586082 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

