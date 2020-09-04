Everex Hits Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Everex has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $848,437.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.05607061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.