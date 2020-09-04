EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 333636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $113,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,489.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,915 shares of company stock valued at $580,380 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

