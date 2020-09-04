Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.82.

NYSE:EXR opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

