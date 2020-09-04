Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.82.

NYSE:EXR opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit