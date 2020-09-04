Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 15.6%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s stock price was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 946,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 629,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Falcon Gold in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

