Fantasy Sports Market Cap Hits $746,652.09 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $746,652.09 and approximately $303.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.05557915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

