FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $40,737.75 and $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00199220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01540679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00180610 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.