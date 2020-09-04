Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Acquires $13,520.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,458,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,620,156.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FPI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Strs Ohio grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Farmland Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

