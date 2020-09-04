Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $108,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. 392,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

