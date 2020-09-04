Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,919 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.71% of Easterly Government Properties worth $49,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

