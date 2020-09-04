Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $46,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,292 shares of company stock worth $2,773,970. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

