Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,528 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 23,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

