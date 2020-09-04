Federated Hermes Inc. Has $56.41 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,158.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $56,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 305,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,952. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.