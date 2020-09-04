Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 76,982 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,648 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after acquiring an additional 963,319 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after acquiring an additional 647,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $73.41. 209,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,808. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.