Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355,088 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Chegg worth $51,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 61.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at $137,407,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,210. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6,715.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.