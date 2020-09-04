Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 262,062 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 262,062 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,012,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

