Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 32,574 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $77.03. 251,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

