Fetch Reaches Market Cap of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.05557915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

