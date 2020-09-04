Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the July 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,931. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter worth $113,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

