Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 747,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 242,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 254,021 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,161,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $52.47. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

