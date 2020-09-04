Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.73.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,768. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,833.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

