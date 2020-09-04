FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 205.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,049. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

