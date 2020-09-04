FIL Ltd Buys 3,015 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $71,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

