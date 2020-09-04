FIL Ltd Has $69.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 270,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.48. 157,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,012. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average is $229.56. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.