FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FINV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Regents of The University of California boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

