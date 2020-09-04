FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ FINV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.03.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.
