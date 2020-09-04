Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.00

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $128.19, with a volume of 6415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -292.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

