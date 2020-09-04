Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.00

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $128.19, with a volume of 6415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -292.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 17,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $2,080,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

