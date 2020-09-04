FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Downgraded to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $34.60.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.