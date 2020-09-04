FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 18720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.