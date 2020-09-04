Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.