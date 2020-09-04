Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,094,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

