Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 7,566 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 686,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,217,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

