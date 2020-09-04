GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

