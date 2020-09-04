General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 221.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,564. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

