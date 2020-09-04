General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Fair Value Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their fair value rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.02.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $6.32 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $13,479,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.