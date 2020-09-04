General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Fair Value Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their fair value rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.02.

NYSE GE opened at $6.32 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $13,479,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit