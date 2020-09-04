Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE GCO opened at $22.69 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $333.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Genesco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

