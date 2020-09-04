Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing Sells 23,700 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 713,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 187,047 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

